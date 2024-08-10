Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.66

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $8.80. Inseego shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 209,400 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Inseego Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inseego

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Braslyn Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $1,675,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Inseego by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

