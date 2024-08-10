Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Innoviva Price Performance

Innoviva stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. 264,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,444. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Innoviva will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 6.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Further Reading

