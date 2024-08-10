Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $1,473,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of BFEB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 6,091 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

