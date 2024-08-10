Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised Infosys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Get Infosys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFY

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,794,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891,943. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.94.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 126.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.