indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.64

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 2857850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDI

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $825.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. On average, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,185 shares in the company, valued at $569,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $531,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,713.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,912 shares of company stock worth $2,239,039. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.