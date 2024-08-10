IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 966.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.06%.

IGC Pharma Stock Up 4.6 %

IGC Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 173,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,819. IGC Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGC. StockNews.com started coverage on IGC Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of IGC Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGC Pharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

IGC Pharma Company Profile

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

