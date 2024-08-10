ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Raymond James

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Shares of ICUI traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.71. The company had a trading volume of 567,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.15 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $223,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,889 shares of company stock worth $1,630,340. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 731.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

