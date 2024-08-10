Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

Ichor stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,290. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $967.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Ichor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

