iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$114.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$114.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on iA Financial from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$94.06.

iA Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

IAG traded up C$2.93 on Wednesday, reaching C$99.23. 360,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,637. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$88.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.88. The company has a market cap of C$9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$77.61 and a twelve month high of C$99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 6.92.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.6511628 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total transaction of C$467,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,709.15. In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total transaction of C$467,091.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$46,709.15. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

