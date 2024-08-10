Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.03. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 135,795 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.52.

Insider Activity

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 94,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

