HubSpot’s (HUBS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $600.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $700.00.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $610.52.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $472.70. 600,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.38 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

