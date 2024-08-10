HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $625.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $610.52.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $472.70. 600,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $536.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -178.38 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.