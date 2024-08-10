HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $580.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $650.00 to $580.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $610.52.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $472.70. 600,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,662. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -178.38 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

