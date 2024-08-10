Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $3,110,985.36 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,777.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $3,919,426.00.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $1,050,992.35.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Shares of HIMS stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,597.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HIMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
