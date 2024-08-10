Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $3,110,985.36 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,777.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $3,919,426.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $1,050,992.35.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,597.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

