Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.015-0.045 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.9 million-$210.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.2 million. Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 621,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,461. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 103.70%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

