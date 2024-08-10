Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HLMN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 671,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,639. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -933.00 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,064,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,625 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 271.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 696,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 509,219 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $4,498,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,107,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,667,000 after purchasing an additional 408,601 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

