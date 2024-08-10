High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

High Country Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCBC remained flat at $33.00 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. High Country Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

High Country Bancorp Company Profile

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; home equity loans; and mortgage loans.

