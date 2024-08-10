Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. 5,640,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,263,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.0138 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In related news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $55,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

