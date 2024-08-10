Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.04. 5,640,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,292. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after buying an additional 1,506,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,919,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,967,000 after buying an additional 168,185 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $42,576,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,515 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

