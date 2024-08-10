Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCAT. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

HCAT stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 741,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,386. The company has a market capitalization of $392.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,133 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth $1,204,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 299,139 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,780,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 212,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 724,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 200,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

