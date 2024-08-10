Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Daniel Lesueur Sells 5,209 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at $928,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Lesueur also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $32,029.20.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $6.65. 741,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,386. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $392.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 461.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCAT

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.