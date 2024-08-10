Head-To-Head Contrast: Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) versus Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF)

Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Westpac Banking and Bank of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A Bank of Montreal 8.25% 11.60% 0.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Westpac Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A C$2.39 7.42 Bank of Montreal $33.85 billion 1.76 $3.24 billion $6.02 13.55

This table compares Westpac Banking and Bank of Montreal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Westpac Banking. Westpac Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Montreal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of C$1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $4.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Westpac Banking pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Montreal pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westpac Banking is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Westpac Banking and Bank of Montreal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westpac Banking 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bank of Montreal 0 4 4 0 2.50

Bank of Montreal has a consensus price target of $127.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.33%. Given Bank of Montreal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Westpac Banking.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Westpac Banking on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products. In addition, the company provides corporate and institutional, transaction banking, financial market, corporate and structured finance, trade and supply chain financing, and industry specific banking and treasury services, as well as online banking services. It serves individuals; small, and medium enterprises; commercial and agribusiness; and private wealth clients; and corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was formerly known as Bank of New South Wales and changed its name to Westpac Banking Corporation in October 1982. Westpac Banking Corporation was founded in 1817 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products. It also offers investing, banking, and wealth management advisory; digital investing services; financial solutions for individuals, families, and businesses; provides investment management services to institutional, retail, and high net worth investors; and diversified insurance, and wealth and pension de-risking solutions. In addition, the company provides individual life, critical illness and annuity products, as well as segregated funds, and group creditor and travel insurance to customers; debt and equity capital-raising, loan origination and syndication, balance sheet management, treasury management, mergers and acquisitions advice, restructurings and recapitalizations, trade finance, and risk mitigation services, as well as a range of banking and other operating services. Further, the company offers research and access to financial markets for institutional, corporate and retail clients through an integrated suite of sales and trading solutions related to debt, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, equities, securitization, and commodities; provides new product development and origination services, as well as risk management and advisory services for hedging strategies, including in interest rates, foreign exchange rates and commodities prices; and funding and liquidity management services. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

