HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 3,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

