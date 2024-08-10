Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 2,191,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.57. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

