Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.49

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.49 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 27.80 ($0.36). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 27.30 ($0.35), with a volume of 4,124,852 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,706.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.50.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
