Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.49

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.49 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 27.80 ($0.36). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 27.30 ($0.35), with a volume of 4,124,852 shares changing hands.

Hammerson Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,706.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.50.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hammerson

About Hammerson

In related news, insider Habib Annous acquired 12,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £3,751.44 ($4,794.17). In other Hammerson news, insider Himanshu Raja purchased 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £331.76 ($423.97). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 12,936 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £3,751.44 ($4,794.17). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 294,632 shares of company stock valued at $8,544,328. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.