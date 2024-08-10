Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Raised to $48.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. 2,551,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 96,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 108,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

