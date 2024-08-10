Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $42.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 2,550,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

