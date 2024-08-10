Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Griffon updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Griffon stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.02. 580,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,103. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. Griffon has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at $167,725,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

