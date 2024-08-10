Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

GLRE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 85,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

