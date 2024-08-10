Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) rose 16.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a research report on Thursday.
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
