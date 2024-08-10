Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) rose 16.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Up 16.3 %

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.