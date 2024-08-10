Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Green Thumb Industries Price Performance
OTC:GTBIF traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 268,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,464. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.33.
About Green Thumb Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Green Thumb Industries
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.