Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

OTC:GTBIF traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 268,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,464. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

