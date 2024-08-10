Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.01 million.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 4.3 %

GTBIF traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 268,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,324. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.41.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

