GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on GoPro from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get GoPro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GoPro

GoPro Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $179.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.61. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 2,680.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.