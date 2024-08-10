Global Ship Lease, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.58 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $9.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.36. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of GSL traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $26.67. 412,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,038. The company has a market capitalization of $938.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $30.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,533,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 969,536 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,977,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,138,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after buying an additional 1,470,002 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $21,588,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

