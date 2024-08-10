Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.04.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Global Payments by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

