Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Glatfelter Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Glatfelter stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,378. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $327.26 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 207,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $342,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,968,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,498,313.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

