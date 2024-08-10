GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GIGM remained flat at $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. 30,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,938. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $14.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.
GigaMedia Company Profile
