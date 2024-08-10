Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Getty Images updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Getty Images Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GETY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 897,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,996. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Getty Images news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 246,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $40,142.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $26,721.79. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 246,750 shares in the company, valued at $797,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $262,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GETY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

