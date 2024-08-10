Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Posts Earnings Results

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Getty Images updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Getty Images Stock Performance

NYSE GETY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.28. 897,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,996. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $26,721.79. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 246,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $106,515.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,759.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 246,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,378 shares of company stock valued at $262,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GETY shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Getty Images

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.