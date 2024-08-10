Genius Sports’ (GENI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GENI. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Genius Sports Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Genius Sports stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,198. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

