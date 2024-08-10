Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Up 6.3%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 114,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 250,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Generation Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$59.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.24.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.

