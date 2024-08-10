General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,483 shares of company stock worth $13,770,716. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.99. 1,028,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,579. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.27 and a 200 day moving average of $284.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

