Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 50.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 29.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $167.42. 524,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,937. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.87. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.