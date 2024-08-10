GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 3.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.56. 1,808,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 24,250,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.13 and a beta of -0.09.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in GameStop by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 235,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in GameStop by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in GameStop by 2.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in GameStop by 7.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

