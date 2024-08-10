Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading 13.4% Higher

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) traded up 13.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 87,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 49,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

