G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

GTHX stock remained flat at $7.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,128,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,443. The firm has a market cap of $370.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

