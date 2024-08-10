FY2025 EPS Estimates for Medical Facilities Co. Decreased by Leede Financial (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Facilities in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Medical Facilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Medical Facilities’ FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$145.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.28 million. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 38.26%.
TSE DR traded up C$0.55 on Thursday, reaching C$14.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,274. The firm has a market capitalization of C$344.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.40. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of C$8.31 and a 1 year high of C$14.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 41.86%.
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
