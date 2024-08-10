FY2024 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Decreased by Analyst

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

TELUS Stock Performance

T traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.52. 1,703,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,883. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$20.04 and a 1-year high of C$25.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 288.46%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

