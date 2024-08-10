FY2024 EPS Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Lowered by Analyst

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

